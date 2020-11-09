Ακυκλοφόρητο συναυλιακό υλικό θα κάνουν διαθέσιμο οι Queens of the Stone Age

Ακυκλοφόρητο ζωντανό υλικό πρόκειται να κάνουν διαθέσιμο οι Queens of the Stone Age μέσα από το κανάλι τους στο Youtube, αυτή την Παρασκευή 13/11.

Το live υλικό, που θα μείνει για περιορισμένο χρόνο διαθέσιμο στο κανάλι των QOTSA, προέρχεται από ζωντανή τους εμφάνιση στο Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) στην Τασμανία, από το 2018.

Οι Queens of the Stone Age προτρέπουν όσους παρακολουθήσουν το live να κάνουν δωρεές, τα χρήματα από τις οποίες θα πάνε υπέρ των Nick Alexander Memorial Trust και Life for Paris.