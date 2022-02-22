View More

Ο καλλιτεχνικός κόσμος αποχαιρετά τον μεγάλο Mark Lanegan

Μετά τα εξαιρετικά δυσάρεστα νέα του θανάτου του, ο κόσμος της μουσικής, του κινηματογράφου και του βιβλίου αποχαιρετά έναν καλλιτέχνη που άφησε το στίγμα του στο μουσικό στερέωμα, διαμορφώνοντας όχι μόνο το genre της grunge, αλλά ολόκληρη τη rock μουσική.

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Mark lanegan  

Μέσα από μια ανάρτηση στο Twitter έγινε χθες το βράδυ γνωστός ο θάνατος του τεράστιου Mark Lanegan, σκορπίζοντας θλίψη στον κόσμο της μουσικής.

Η φωνή των grunge icons, Screaming Trees, από το 1985 μέχρι και το 2000, αλλά και ιδιαίτερα δημοφιλής για συνεργασίες του όπως αυτές με τους Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season, The Gutter Twins και Isobel Campbell, σίγησε για πάντα στα 57 του χρόνια, χωρίς ωστόσο να έχει γίνει γνωστή ως τώρα η αιτία θανάτου του.

Αξίζει ωστόσο να σημειωθεί ότι ο Lanegan είχε δώσει μεγάλη μάχη με τον κορονοϊό το προηγούμενο διάστημα, με τον ίδιο να μένει κωφός και να πέφτει αλλεπάλληλες φορές σε κώμα. Την εμπειρία του κατέγραψε μάλιστα στα απομνημονεύματά του που κυκλοφόρησαν πρόσφατα, με τίτλο Devil in a Coma.

Τα tributes ανθρώπων του καλλιτεχνικού στερεώματος κατακλύζουν από χθες το διαδίκτυο, από μουσικούς όπως ο Peter Hook και οι Manic Street Preachers, μέχρι συγγραφείς σαν τους Ian Rankin και Irvine Welsh.

Διαβάστε εδώ μερικά από αυτά:


FEATURED TODAY

Mark Lanegan: From The Gutter To The Stage
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Mark Lanegan: From The Gutter To The Stage

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Τσάβαλος για τον Mark Lanegan που έφυγε ξαφνικά από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 57 ετών. 

Mark Lanegan: Όταν άκουσα για πρώτη φορά το After The Gold Rush, δεν με ένοιαζε τι ακριβώς εννοούσε ο Neil Young. Μου αρκούσε που ένιωθα ότι έλεγε τη δική μου ιστορία...
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΕΙΣ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Mark Lanegan: Όταν άκουσα για πρώτη φορά το After The Gold Rush, δεν με ένοιαζε τι ακριβώς εννοούσε ο Neil Young. Μου αρκούσε που ένιωθα ότι έλεγε τη δική μου ιστορία...

Πριν από 7 χρόνια,  ο Μark Lanegan (R.I.P.), «ένας από τους λίγους εναπομείναντες σωτήρες του παραδοσιακού alternative rock», όπως αναφέραμε τότε, μίλησε αποκλειστικά στον Ανδρέα Κύρκο και το Avopolis, λίγο πριν τον ερχομό του σε Αθήνα, Θεσσαλονίκη και Βόλο.

Η τελευταία συναυλία του Mark Lanegan στην Ελλάδα
ΣΥΝΑΥΛΙΕΣ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Η τελευταία συναυλία του Mark Lanegan στην Ελλάδα

Ήταν ο γνωστός εαυτός του, που βρίσκει πάντα τον τρόπο να αυξάνει την ένταση του αγνού ηλεκτρισμού με τη φωνή και με την παρουσία του. Τον Νοέμβριο του 2019 έπαιξε για τελευταία φορά στην Ελλάδα και εμείς θυμόμαστε αυτή την εμφάνιση.

