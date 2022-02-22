Μέσα από μια ανάρτηση στο Twitter έγινε χθες το βράδυ γνωστός ο θάνατος του τεράστιου Mark Lanegan, σκορπίζοντας θλίψη στον κόσμο της μουσικής.

Η φωνή των grunge icons, Screaming Trees, από το 1985 μέχρι και το 2000, αλλά και ιδιαίτερα δημοφιλής για συνεργασίες του όπως αυτές με τους Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season, The Gutter Twins και Isobel Campbell, σίγησε για πάντα στα 57 του χρόνια, χωρίς ωστόσο να έχει γίνει γνωστή ως τώρα η αιτία θανάτου του.

Αξίζει ωστόσο να σημειωθεί ότι ο Lanegan είχε δώσει μεγάλη μάχη με τον κορονοϊό το προηγούμενο διάστημα, με τον ίδιο να μένει κωφός και να πέφτει αλλεπάλληλες φορές σε κώμα. Την εμπειρία του κατέγραψε μάλιστα στα απομνημονεύματά του που κυκλοφόρησαν πρόσφατα, με τίτλο Devil in a Coma.

Τα tributes ανθρώπων του καλλιτεχνικού στερεώματος κατακλύζουν από χθες το διαδίκτυο, από μουσικούς όπως ο Peter Hook και οι Manic Street Preachers, μέχρι συγγραφείς σαν τους Ian Rankin και Irvine Welsh.

Διαβάστε εδώ μερικά από αυτά:

Devastated by this-heartbreaking a huge talent on so many levels-such an amazing voice and all those beautiful words-love and respect to family friends and all those who loved his unique artistic vision💔💔💔 https://t.co/7UszbGg7iz — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) February 22, 2022

I am in absolute shock, a very beautiful soul has left this world. I love you brother… my deepest condolences to his family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/imr84fXdqH — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 22, 2022

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man - you’ll be missed 💔 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan was a supremely gifted performer, songwriter, artist and author, and we are devastated to hear he has passed away. He will be deeply missed. His art will endure and only grow in stature. This is a colossal loss and our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/maXVCzcjBb pic.twitter.com/GpsRAubRoY — White Rabbit Books (@WhiteRabbitBks) February 22, 2022

Hellish news. Such a great raw rich voice. RIP Mr Lanegan… https://t.co/ZFuio4NL1l — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) February 22, 2022

RIP Lanegan. A voice from another world — Daniel Avery (@danielmarkavery) February 22, 2022

Incredibly shattered hearing the news that one of the truly great singers and songwriters, Mark Lanegan, has just passed. What a voice. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/sdL1xZ3o0r — Light In The Attic (@lightintheattic) February 22, 2022

This is tragic: Mark Lanegan has died at the age of 57 https://t.co/53vNp5zYKw In addition to his music, his recent book 'Sing Backwards and Weep' was incredibly impressive. — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022

I love you. Rest In Peace Mark Lanegan, my brother. No words. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/nQblLQNjnA — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) February 22, 2022

I love you Mark Lanegan. A colossal, spectacular body of work. These are all him? How? https://t.co/o9d0ArLIjH — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 22, 2022

We lost a brother today. Mark Lanegan was an incredible voice, spirit and talented soul. This was taken at his studio right when I went to say goodbye to him and his wife Shelley before they moved to Europe. We will miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/YDX05hw8Hl — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan 1964-2022



"That voice. Starless and Bible-black, Pure soul dredged from deep, deep down at the molten core of it all. Once heard, never shaken; a sound that signifies a life lived fully.”



Forever Heavenly x



Photo: @driftingcamera, 2015

Words: @robinturner, 2020 pic.twitter.com/A6g3qDKCqX — Heavenly Recordings (@heavenlyrecs) February 22, 2022

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. — Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022

Mark wherever you are I hope you hear the tears. True gentleman. One of the great voices. Love to your loved ones. Warren x pic.twitter.com/UWzljZcb0m — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis13) February 22, 2022

My brother, my mentor, my pen pal, my great friend. I can’t believe you’re gone my friend. I love you Mark Lanegan. And I thank him for everything, for our friendship and the inspiration. I loved him so much. He was the greatest. The very best of us xx — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) February 22, 2022

Bye Mark

I’ll miss you

This is truly sad

That voice soothed us all pic.twitter.com/tF1Se9HoK3 — J Mascis (@jmascis) February 23, 2022

I have so many memories of my time with @marklanegan that I don’t know where to begin. I feel overwhelmed right now with the news but I’ll share some of those tales soon. I loved him very much and he was family to me, like he was to so many. pic.twitter.com/5IlZkiup2R — Scott Ford (@fordradio) February 23, 2022

I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc pic.twitter.com/VDL176nbJu — John Cale (@therealjohncale) February 22, 2022

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

Iggy Pop — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022