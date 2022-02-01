View More

Όσκαρ: Σάρωσε με 12 υποψηφιότητες το Power of the Dog

To μεσημέρι της Τρίτης ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων όσκαρ για την 94η τελετή που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 27 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater του Hollywood.

Το Power of the Dog, η ταινία της Jane Campion, σάρωσε με δώδεκα υποψηφιότητες, ανάμεσα τους για καλύτερη ταινία, σκηνοθεσία, πρώτο ανδρικό ρόλο, δύο για δεύτερο ανδρικό ρόλο και δεύτερο γυναικείο ρόλο. Με δέκα υπoψηφιότητες ακολουθεί το Dune που θα διεκδικήσει ανάμεσα σε άλλα και αυτά για την καλύτερη ταινία. To όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινία θα διεκδικήσουν ακόμα τα Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive my Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizz, Nightmare Alley και το West Side Story. Αξίζει να σημειώσουμε, ότι η Jane Campion έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα που δύο υποψηφιότητες για όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας, αφού ήταν υποψήφια και το 1994 με το The Piano. O Κένεθ Μπράνα, που έγραψε το σενάριο και σκηνοθετεί το Belfast, έγραψε ιστορία, αφού έγινε ο πρώτος με υποψηφιότητες σε επτά διαφορετικές κατηγορίες. Οι απουσίες από τις υποψηφιότητες που προκάλεσαν τη μεγαλύτερη έκπληξη είναι σίγουρα αυτές της Lady Gaga και της Ruth Nega από την κούρσα του πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου, του Λεονάρντο ντι Κάπριo για τον πρώτο ανδρικό ρόλο και του Ντενί Βιλνέβ από τη σκηνοθεσία. Φέτος, για πρώτη φορά μετά το 2017, αναμένεται να υπάρχει κεντρικός παρουσιαστής, όμως το ποιος ή ποια θα είναι δεν ανακοινώθηκε ούτε σήμερα.

Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες:

BEST PICTURE Belfast CODA Don’t Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story BEST DIRECTOR Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) BEST ACTRESS Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Kristen Stewart (Spencer) BEST ACTOR Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) Will Smith (King Richard) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Judi Dench (Belfast) Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) Troy Kotsur (CODA) Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) BEST COSTUME DESIGN Cruella (Jenny Beavan) Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini) Dune (Jacqueline West) Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) BEST SOUND Belfast Dune No Time to Die The Power of the Dog West Side Story BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) Dune (Hans Zimmer) Encanto (Germaine Franco) Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY CODA (Sian Heder) Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) King Richard The Worst Person in the World BEST ANIMATED SHORT Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin The Windshield Wiper BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT Ala Kachuu — Take and Run The Dress The Long Goodbye On My Mind Please Hold BEST FILM EDITING Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin) Dune (Joe Walker) King Richard (Pamela Martin) The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum) BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING The Eyes of Tammy Faye House of Gucci Coming 2 America Cruella Dune BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Encanto Flee Luca The Mitchells vs. The Machines Raya and the Last Dragon BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Ascension Attica Flee Summer of Soul Writing With Fire BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT Audible Lead Me Home The Queen of Basketball Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies BEST ORIGINAL SONG “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) “Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) “Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Dune (Greig Fraser) Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten) The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE Drive My Car (Japan) Flee (Denmark) The Hand of God (Italy) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) The Worst Person in the World (Norway) BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards) The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh) West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Dune Free Guy Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings No Time to Die Spider-Man: No Way Home

