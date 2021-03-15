Όσκαρ: Mank και Nomadland τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες – Γράφτηκε ιστορία στη σκηνοθεσία

Το Mank του Ντέιβιντ Φίντσερ πήρε τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες με δέκα, ανάμεσα τους για καλύτερη ταινία, σκηνοθεσία αλλά και τους ρόλους των Gary Oldman και Amanda Seyfried. Το Nomadland ακολούθησε με επτά και το Minari με έξι. Στις υποψηφιότητες για το όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας γράφτηκε ιστορία, αφού για πρώτη φορά είναι υποψήφιες δύο γυναίκες, η (Nomadland) αλλά και η Emerald Fennell για το Promising Young Woman. Υποψήφιος για όσκαρ πρώτου ανδρικού ρόλου -μετά θάνατον- είναι ο Chadwick Bosmenan για το Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, ενώ το όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας θα διεκδικήσουν μαζί με το Mank τα The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal και The Trial of the Chicago 7. Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 25 Απριλίου. Ακολουθούν αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες. Best Picture

The Father Judas and the Black Messiah Mank Minari Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round David Fincher, Mank Lee Isaac Chung, Minari Chloe Zhao, Nomadland Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Leading Role Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman Frances McDormand, Nomadland Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Anthony Hopkins, The Father Gary Oldman, Mank Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy Olivia Colman, The Father Amanda Seyfried, Mank Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami... Paul Raci, Sound of Metal LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay Judas and the Black Messiah Minari Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay Borat Subsequent Moviefilm The Father Nomadland One Night in Miami… The White Tiger

Best Cinematography Judas and the Black Messiah Mank News of the World Nomadland The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing The Father Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film Onward Over the Moon A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Soul Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film Burrow Genius Loci If Anything Happens I Love You Opera Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film Feeling Through The Letter Room The Present Two Distant Strangers White Eye

Best International Feature Film Another Round Better Days Collective The Man Who Sold His Skin Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature Collective Crip Camp The Mole Agent My Octopus Teacher Time

Best Documentary Short Subject Colette A Concerto Is a Conversation Do Not Split Hunger Ward A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Score Da 5 Bloods Mank Minari News of the World Soul

Best Original Song "Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah "Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7 "Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga "Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead "Speak Now," One Night in Miami...

Best Sound Greyhound Mank News of the World Soul Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design Emma Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mank Mulan Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Emma Hillbilly Elegy Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mank Pinocchio

Best Production Design The Father Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mank News of the World Tenet

Best Visual Effects Love and Monsters The Midnight Sky Mulan The One and Only Ivan Tenet

